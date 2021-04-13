The M State baseball team took on the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend. The Cyclones would come away with a 4-0 record after the series.
On Saturday, the Spartans fell 13-0 and 16-2 in a home doubleheader.
In the first game, M State struggled from the plate as they recorded three hits. Kyle Doup, Justin Dykhoff and Christian Norby each had a hit.
In the second game, the Spartans got run production but not enough against a strong Cyclone lineup.
Austin Oetter scored on a Teigen Moritz sacrifice fly in the second, while Norby hit a solo homer in the fourth.
Sunday’s action saw M State on the road, but again St. Cloud recorded two wins 7-6 and 10-0.
In Game 1, the Spartans took the Cyclones into the ninth but three hits gave the home team their third consecutive victory.
M State got on the board first with runs on a Dykhoff double and Oetter sacrifice in the first inning. St. Cloud reponded with a run in the third to cut the lead in half.
In the fourth the Spartans batted around adding three more runs. Isaiah Sykora and Tyler Wapola each had an RBI single, while Wyatt Hamann scored on an error to take a 5-1 lead.
In the sixth, the Cyclones found their momentum as a solo shot by Erik Holloman and a three-run homer by Will Funk tied the game.
The Spartans took the lead in the eighth on a wild pitch as Doup scampered to the plate, but another Funk home run sent the game into the ninth. M State would send four batters to the plate but could not cash in, while St. Cloud sent four themselves with each reaching.
The second game on Sunday saw the Spartans bats go cold as they recorded three hits.
Norby, Sykora and Hamann had the Spartans’ hits.
“I thought Will Hoernemann pitched great,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “St. Cloud is really good. They are one of the best hitting teams in the league and they showed that this weekend. The scores don’t show the effort that our guys gave.”
The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Austin to take on Riverland Community College in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
