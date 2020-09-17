ST. CLOUD — In a close court battle, the hosting St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral Tigers topped the Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team 4-3 Thursday.
The Tigers would pick up wins in three of the four singles matchups.
“St. Cloud’s top three singles players played really top notch tennis tonight,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “Their No. 1 and 2 played almost flawlessly and earned routine wins.”
In the lone singles victory, No. 4 singles player Mia Marsh breezed to a two-set victory 6-1, 6-1. “Mia is playing with confidence and consistency. She’s willing to stay in points for the duration and it’s winning her matches right now,” Lill said.
The Otters will be back at home Tuesday as they welcome in the Willmar Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. at Broadway Park.
In doubles, the team would trade matches with the Tigers taking No. 1 doubles, while the Otters duo of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill picked up a two-set victory (6-3, 6-3). In No. 3 doubles, Fergus Falls’ Mackenzie Krava and Amber Anderson picked a first-set victory (6-3), but fall in the second set (6-3). In the deciding set, the duo would take opponents Anna Miller and Abby Brown to a tie-breaker, winning 7-6 (5).
“This duo is working on some different court formations and just getting used to one another as a doubles team in general. These girls battled well for us tonight. This match was a back and forth grind,” Lill added.
St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral 4, Fergus Falls 3
Singles:
1. Ashley Tarrolly (S) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
2. Paige Tarrolly (S) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-2.
3. Ella Marohl (S) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-0, 7-5.
4. Mia Marsh (FF) defeated Tomison Ajari (S) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles:
1. Kylie Starren/Leah Donnelly (S) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-3, 6-1.
2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Brooke Wilfong/Olivia Baverly (S) 6-3, 6-3.
3. Mackenzie Krava/Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Anna Miller/Abby Brown (S) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).
