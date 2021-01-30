ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team took on a very tough St. Cloud Tech/Apollo/Cathedral squad Friday as the Otters fell in Central Lakes Conference action 140.875-130.825.
Aubrey Seedorf placed second all-around (32.125), while teammate Ashlyn Fronning took second on the beam (8.65).
In JV action, the St. Cloud collective topped the Otters 128.25-116.9. Mashayla Mau claimed a first-place finish in the floor event (8.45).
The Otters will now travel to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fergus Falls varsity individual results:
Vault
5th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.4
6th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.25
7th- Madison Muchow & Olivia Trout 8.2
Bars
4th- Madison Muchow 7.925
5th- Aubrey Seedorf 7.45
6th- Mashayla Mau 7.35
7th- Mayah Fear 7.1
Beam
2nd- Ashlyn Fronning 8.65
4th- Kellen Frigaard 8.55
6th- Mashayla Mau- 8.4
7th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.375
Floor
4th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.65
5th- Kellen Frigaard 8.55
7th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.05
All-Around
2nd- Aubrey Seedorf 32.125
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.