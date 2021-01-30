ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team took on a very tough St. Cloud Tech/Apollo/Cathedral squad Friday as the Otters fell in Central Lakes Conference action 140.875-130.825.

Aubrey Seedorf placed second all-around (32.125), while teammate Ashlyn Fronning took second on the beam (8.65).

In JV action, the St. Cloud collective topped the Otters 128.25-116.9. Mashayla Mau claimed a first-place finish in the floor event (8.45).

The Otters will now travel to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Fergus Falls varsity individual results:

Vault

5th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.4

6th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.25

7th- Madison Muchow & Olivia Trout 8.2

Bars

4th- Madison Muchow 7.925

5th- Aubrey Seedorf 7.45

6th- Mashayla Mau 7.35

7th- Mayah Fear 7.1

Beam

2nd- Ashlyn Fronning 8.65

4th- Kellen Frigaard 8.55

6th- Mashayla Mau- 8.4

7th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.375

Floor

4th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.65

5th- Kellen Frigaard 8.55

7th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.05

All-Around

2nd- Aubrey Seedorf 32.125

