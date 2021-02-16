ST. CLOUD —The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team traveled to take on the trio of St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori Tuesday. St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori recorded the win 128-48.
“We had a few nice races today,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Logan Rott swam his best 100 fly of the season. He looked comfortable the whole race and dropped close to three seconds. Jacob Ketter had a great 100 breast and was an emergency fill in for the 400 free relay. He is really starting to put things together with his stroke. Adrian Blondeau also had two PRs for the meet. We have talked a lot lately about the end of the season and where we want to be in a few weeks at the section meet. The end of the regular season is less than two weeks away.”
Sean Edman led the Otters in the pool as he finished second in both the 200 freestyle (1:55.95) and 100 freestyle (52.05), while teammates Ryan Aanerud and Christian Reed each had runner-up finishes with Aanerud finishing second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.41) and Reed in the 500 freestyle (5:40.04).
Other top individual performances from Fergus Falls were Micah Zosel in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:16.19), Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (third, 24.34), Logan Rott in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:07.75) and Reed in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:02.95).
The Otters had three second-place finishes in the relay events. The 400 freestyle team of Reed, Aanerud, Edman and Max Nacke (3:54.83) were runners-up, while the team of Kubela, Reed, Nacke and Edman (1:40.12) were just under five seconds off of the winner. The 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (1:57.86) were the last team to finish in second for the Otters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.