As the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team made their run to the state title game, they were backed by loyal fans, coming to support the maroon and gold. Even as their playoff push moved them to neutral sites, there was always a standing crowd, cheering as the team ran out to the Mighty Otter Pep Band playing “Championship.”
Fergus Falls fans needed little motivation to cheer on the girls as they played at Detroit Lakes, with their new gym facilities. Defeating Crookston and then Menahga, to claim the Section 8AA title, fans stood and cheered as coach Josh Steer and his team cut down the net.
A return to the state tournament and having the No. 2 seed, Fergus Falls was seeking to top their two third place finishes from the early 2010’s. Their quarterfinal game was played at the Maturi Pavilion, the home to the University of Minnesota gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling programs. The Otters faithful were loud from the start and grew as the Fergus Falls lead grew.
With a day of rest in between games, Fergus Falls fans were ready to go when the semifinal contest against Minnehaha Academy began. A strong first half sent a boom of cheers into the rafters at Williams Arena. With each bucket made, the roar became louder and louder.
Each game, the student section had a different dress up theme. This includes the championship game, where it was a “maroon and gold out.” The students were loud but polite, cheering and having fun. Even the Otters mascot made an appearance.
In the end, the Otters were runner-ups in Class AA. There were a few media members that mentioned how big the Fergus Falls crowd was and how loud they were. A collection of the Otters players also made reference, throughout the playoffs, of the support they felt from the crowd and the energy it provided.
A strong performance on the court was accompanied by dedicated and delighted Fergus Falls fans, cheering on their favorite girls basketball team, no matter the outcome.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone