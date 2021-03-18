The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team played tight with hosting the River Lakes Stars in the Section 6A playoffs Thursday, but a offensive onslaught in the third period gave the host the playoff victory.
River Lakes got on the board first late in the first period as Hannah Zimmer deposited a power-play goal. The Otters responded shortly as Ellie Andersen tied the game on an unassisted goal.
The second session began and ended with neither team finding the net.
After the second intermission, the Stars found its scoring power as it flipped in three goals. The first came on a unassisted Zimmer goal, while Sophia Hess followed with the third goal for River Lakes. The Otters pulled their goalie late and Kianna Roeske scored an empty-netter.
The Otters finish the season with a 10-9-1 record.
