The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the River Lakes Stars topped the Otters 4-2 in the Section 6A playoffs.
The Stars would open the scoring 24 seconds into the game as Brooke Lemke flipped in a shot off a pass from Tyra Johnson.
The score would remain 1-0 in favor of the visitor until 2:46 in the second period as Lemke deposited her second goal off a Kianna Roese pass. The Otters would get into the game at 11:02 as Maddie Hulter scored a power-play goal with an assist from Chloe Nelson to cut the lead to 2-1. Just 19 seconds later, Brianna Deming would get the goal back as she scored the Stars third goal of the game.
In the final stanza, the Otters would find the net again as Piper Andrews scored on a Nelson pass to get within one goal. As time was winding down, Fergus Falls would pull its goalie in hopes of tying the game. Instead, Bree Griffin would put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left in the game.
“Credit River Lakes, they played their best game at the right time,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “I’m extremely proud of our effort tonight and the entire season. We fought through a lot of adversity and learned so much about each other and teamwork.”
River Lakes would outshoot the Otters 30-25. Lexi Metcalf recorded 26 saves in net for the Otters.
