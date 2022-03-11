A stout defensive effort pushed the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team to a 51-29 win over the Menahga Braves on Friday night, as the Otters captured the Section 8AA title.
Fergus Falls, who was the No. 1 seed, never trailed in the game. They jumped out to a 14-4 advantage over the first couple of minutes and held the No. 2 seeded Braves at distance for much of the contest. It was a 24-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Otters continued to add on, leading by as much as 23 points over the final 18 minutes of the game.
Ellie Colbeck poured in a game high 34 points for the Otters. Tori Ratz, Hannah Polejewski and Ainsley Hansen all had four. Fergus Falls knocked down seven three’s in the game and were 10-13 from the free throw line.
The victory was the tenth straight, as the Otters improved to 24-5 on the season. They return to the state tournament after losing in the section title game the last two seasons. It was in 2019 when they last played at state, in Class AAA.
Quarterfinal matchups are expected to be released in the next few days.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone