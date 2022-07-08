The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Geological Survey, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and natural resources agencies in four other states, have released a report on the ecological status of the Upper Mississippi River.
This important report analyzes more than 25 years of data and will inform river management and investments in the coming years. The report includes information on water quality and aquatic vegetation, as well as fisheries data from six geographic study areas and select system-wide data.
The report includes information from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. The status and trends report is prepared by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, which is a partnership of federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations and individuals working together to support Upper Mississippi River System ecosystem rehabilitation, research and monitoring. Previous status and trends reports were released in 1998 and 2008.
“Upper Mississippi River Restoration program partners that produced this report are taking a proactive approach to changes in this globally significant river system,” DNR Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore said. “The report provides essential analyses of the effects of changing hydrology, invasive species and many other factors.”
“The status and trends report will inform and influence the work of many government agencies, nonprofits and other partners,” DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division District Manager Megan Moore said. “We are grateful to be a part of this partnership and the important guidance it produces.”
Key takeaways from this report that are relevant to Minnesota:
The river is changing for a variety of reasons, but mostly as a result of changing hydrology and invasive species. The UMRS is a large and diverse ecosystem with many regional differences. Changes in the river are occurring differently and at different rates within the UMRS.
There is more water in the river more of the time, with high flows lasting longer and occurring more frequently throughout the system. These trends are likely permanent changes to the river’s hydrology driven by land use changes and a shifting climate. Water flow is the primary driver affecting the quality and quantity of habitat.
Floodplain forest loss has happened in nearly all the study areas, except south of St. Louis, where locks are not in place. The forests may be responding to several interacting factors and environmental changes, including increasing flood inundation and invasive species.
In Pool 4 (between Red Wing and Winona) and Pool 8 (near La Crosse), water has become clearer and aquatic plants more abundant and diverse, which is improving habitat for fish and wildlife and leading to a decline in invasive fish species.
Concentrations of nutrients, notably nitrogen and phosphorus, remain high, exceeding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency benchmarks and continues to threaten aquatic life and water supplies along the UMRS. Total phosphorus concentrations have, however, declined in many of the studied river areas. Improvements to the Cannon River watershed significantly contributed to improved water quality in the Upper Mississippi River along the Minnesota border below the Cannon River confluence.
The UMRS continues to support diverse and abundant fish populations. Economically and socially important recreational fish populations have increased in the northern portion of the UMRS. There have, however, been substantial declines in forage fish throughout the river network. Forage fish serve as important food for larger fishes and other animals. Invasive carp have thus far been unable to establish self-sustaining populations in Minnesota.
Information about related DNR partnerships is available on the Mississippi River Management page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Waters/WaterMgmt_Section/River).
Apply through Aug. 19 for special youth deer hunts
Hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 19. These hunts are for youth ages 12-15 at the time of the hunt. Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be ages 10-17. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt. Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. More information is available in on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth-Deer-Hunts.html). Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 20-23 and does not require an application.
Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area. Non toxic ammunition includes steel, copper-plated, nickel-plated, zinc-plated and other projectiles made from a nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.