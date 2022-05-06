Hosting the Saint Cloud Crush at American Legion Field on Thursday evening, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team fell via an 8-3 score. The visitors scored a run in the top of the first inning, before Fergus responded in the home half.
A trio of singles for the Otters produced a run, as Carter Thielke hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Cole Zierden. Colin Becker followed with another single to load the bases, but the Otters then went down on three straight strikeouts. The game was tied at one after one.
Saint Cloud took control of the game with a pair of runs in the second and third innings. The Otters plated two in the bottom of the third, a two-out two-run double from Carston Fronning.
The Crush responded with two of their own in the top of the fourth. Fergus threatened in the home half, as Ben Swanson pinch hit and walked. He advanced to third after a steal and wild pitch, with one out. A strikeout and ground out ended the Otters chances.
Saint Cloud added one more run in the top of the sixth inning.
Offensively, Thielke finished with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Becker had two hits and a run scored. Fronning chipped in with the aforementioned two RBIs. As a team, the Otters went down on strikes 13 times.
Owen Krueger started the game on the mound, working two innings. He gave up three runs on five hits, with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Zierden pitched an inning plus, getting tagged for four runs on four walks and three hits. Becker finished the game, scattering five hits over three and a third innings.
“He (Becker) looked really good, considering it was his first time out,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We tell all of our pitchers to pitch to contact, don’t let your defense stand around, let them make plays.”
Now at 1-6 on the spring, the Otters will be back in action on May 10, traveling to Willmar. The game was originally scheduled to be a home game for Fergus.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone