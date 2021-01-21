The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team saw a two-goal lead slip away as the Sartell-Sauk Rapids Storm’N’Sabres rallied to picked up a 4-3 Central Lakes Conference win over the Otters Thursday.
The first period was scoreless as both teams felt each other out. Fergus Falls would strike with two goals in the second period. Gabby Brimhall slapped in a unassisted goal at 2:28 and Piper Andrews added another less than 30 seconds later as Brimhall fed her for the score. The Storm’N’Sabres responded with a goal from Morgan Cromwell to cut the lead in half, but the Otters Andrews flipped in her second goal of the night on a Maddie Hulter assist to take a 3-1 lead. Taylor Scepaniak slipped in a late goal as the lead again was cut to one.
Midway through the third, Chloe Reiter tied the game 3-3, while Scepaniak pushed in the go-ahead goal at 10:56 in the final period.
“Defensive zone breakdowns were our demise tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “It takes a total team effort and we are missing too many assignments but we will get the ship righted.”
Fergus Falls goalie Ana Jyrkas turned away 23 shots, while the Otters placed 20 shots on net in the game.
The Otters will travel to take on Pequot Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
