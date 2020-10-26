The Fergus Falls volleyball team was back on their home court Saturday as they welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice for a dual contest. The momentum shifted back and forth in the match but it would be the visiting Storm that claimed a four-set victory 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-16.
“We had a very up and down day,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “We had some great moments, Logan Strom played a great game of defense. She passed well and got some really tough balls up. There were moments in the game that we just couldn’t get things to click, and Sauk rapids took advantage of that.”
Laci Strom (3) and Paige Pearson (2) had multiple ace serves for the Otters, while teammate Logan Strom was in double-digits in digs with 11.
The Otters will look to get back on track Tuesday as they travel to take on St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.