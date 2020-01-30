The Fergus Falls gymnastics team went back and forth with visiting Sauk Rapids-Rice, but it would be the Storm that would steal a 130.65-130.25 Central Lakes Conference victory Thursday.
Leading the way for the Otters was Ashlyn Fronning as she placed second in all-around events with a score of 34.10. Fronning would take first on the bars (8.25), second on the beam (8.45) and in floor routine (8.75), and finish in third on the vault (8.65).
Other top finishers for the Otters were Mashayla Mau on the beam (third, 8.325) and Kellen Frigaard in the floor routine (third, 8.45).
In JV action, the Storm would complete the sweep defeating the Otters 123.55-119.2.
Clarissa Heikes placed third in all-around events with a 26.55, while Mau would take first on bars (7.4).
The Otters will look to get back in the win column as they welcome in the Perham Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.