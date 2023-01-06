Storm surge too much for Otters to overcome

Coming off of the holiday break, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team jumped back into Central Lakes Conference action, on Jan. 6, as they fell to the Storm of Sauk Rapids-Rice, 58-43. The home squad locked down the visiting Otters in the second half to complete the victory.
Over the first 12 minutes of the first half the two sides battle closely, with neither side leading by more than two possessions.
Trailing 21-15, the Otters ended the first half on a 9-0 run, including the go-ahead three-pointer by Hayden Knick (making it 22-21), as it was 24-21 at the break.
The Storm opened up the second half by scoring the first 11 points, going ahead 32-24. It was past the six minute mark of the second half before the Otters got their first points of the second half. With 10:26 left, Sauk led 34-29.
A 6-1 run for the home squad would make it a double digit lead at 40-30. After a defensive stop, the Storm stroked home a three and made it a 13 point game. Things continued to go the Storm way, as they built a 16 point lead at 48-32 with just over seven left in regulation.
Sauk Rapids continued to lead by double digits for most of the remaining time. Fergus was only able to make five field goals in the second 18 minutes.
Ryan Hirst led the Otters with 11 points on the night. Jaydon Manteufel had eight points and both Henry Bethel and Knick finished with six points. Hirst finished with nine boards and Manteufel had seven.
The Storm out rebounded the Otters 40-38 and had one less turnover (14-13).
Fergus, now at 4-4, will be on the road on Jan. 10, at rival Detroit Lakes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone