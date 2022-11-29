Storng first carries Crookston past Otters in the ice

The Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team welcomed the Crookston Pirates to the Community Ice Arena, on Nov. 29, in a Class A match up. Fergus came into the game with a 5-1 record (out of Section 6) and Crookston a 5-0 mark (out of Section 8). An early season test for both sides.
The Pirates used three first period goals, on their way to a 4-1 victory.
With just under six minutes gone in the first, Crookston would tally their first. Then, a pair of goals in a 15 seconds span late in the first gave the visitors a stout lead heading into the first intermission.
Fergus would capitalize on the power play in the second. Hannah Johnson got a feed from Maddie Hulter and Tyra Skjeret just before the eight minute mark and tallied the goal.
Crookston would add the final goal of the contest within the first minute of the final period.
“I was content with our effort tonight but the execution and puck battles weren’t good enough to beat a skilled team,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Crookston was sharp and poised. We learned a lot about our game.”
Lexi Metcalf finished with 18 stops on the night and Fergus put 15 shots on net.
The Otters finished 1-5 on the power play and the Pirates were 0-2.
Now at 5-2 on the season, the Fergus girls will be back in action on Dec. 2, as they travel to Thief River Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone