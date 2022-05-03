This spring sports season has been a rollercoaster ride for many area athletic teams, having to deal with extra moisture and below average temperatures for this time of year. But, that hasn’t derailed the junior campaign at Concordia College in Moorhead for Fergus Falls native Ashwin Stratton.
Stratton has emerged as a top end of the rotation starter for the Cobbers. He has started six games and holds a 3-2 record. He has only issued seven walks over 32 innings of work, while striking out 25.
In a start on Apr. 21, versus Saint Scholastica, Stratton pitched a complete game shutout, scattering three hits over seven innings of work. He walked one and struck out one.
“I’m always incredibly confident going into a start,” mentions Stratton. “I know as long as I do my job our chances of winning are high. Against (St.) Scholastica, we were getting the bats swinging and so we attacked things that way. I don’t ever want to try and do too much, but whatever gets the job done at the end of the day.”
The success on the mound has not gone unnoticed by the Concordia staff.
“Ash has turned into the leader of our pitching staff, his progress the past few seasons is amazing as he has turned himself into a reliable and very well-rounded pitcher,” states Cobbers coach Chris Coste. “This season he is able to throw quality strikes to both sides of the plate and while he doesn’t strike out a lot of guys, he gets a lot of soft contact and can beat any team on any given day. When he takes the mound, his teammates know we have a chance to win that game! Really proud of the pitcher he has become.”
Concordia, much like many area college teams, are having a busy end to their season in the early parts of May. Stratton and the Cobbs are hoping to qualify for the conference tournament.
