Rochester – The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has released its weekly volleyball awards for the week of Sept. 5-11.
Central Lakes College middle hitter Megan Rinicker earned the MCAC North Division Offensive Athlete-of-the-Week. Rinicker had 38 kills and only three hitting errors on 63 attempts for a .556 hitting percentage on the week and added another 10 service aces to lead her team to three more wins. Northland Community and Technical College libero Haven Beckett earned the MCAC North Division Defensive Athlete-of-the-Week. Beckett had 50 digs in nine sets, good enough for a 5.56 digs/set average. With her 34 digs in a four-set match with Vermilion, Beckett broke the Northland record for digs in a match.
In the South Division, Minnesota State Community & Technical College setter Kaia Strom had 163 assists, nine aces and 20 kills in her four matches. She averaged 9.06 assists per set to earn this week’s South Division Offensive Athlete-of-the-Week award. Kiley Nihart, Rochester Community & Technical College’s libero, dug up 103 balls in 16 sets to average 6.43 digs per set and also served seven aces to earn the South Division Defensive Athlete-of-the-Week award.
