Double trouble

Fergus Falls volleyball players Katie Strommen (left, No. 8) and Paige Pearson (No. 6) block the Sauk Rapids-Rice kill during Saturday’s home game.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls volleyball team was back on their home court Saturday as they welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice for a dual contest. The momentum shifted back and forth in the match but it would be the visiting Storm that claimed a four-set victory 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-16.

“We had a very up and down day,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “We had some great moments, Logan Strom played a great game of defense. She passed well and got some really tough balls up. There were moments in the game that we just couldn’t get things to click, and Sauk rapids took advantage of that.”

Laci Strom (3) and Paige Pearson (2) had multiple ace serves for the Otters, while teammate Logan Strom was in double-digits in digs with 11.

The Otters will look to get back on track Tuesday as they travel to take on St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. 

 

