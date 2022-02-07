On the road on Feb. 4, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a 70-61 victory against Rothsay. The two teams had played two weeks prior, with Hillcrest winning by 3 in that game.
“We had a great first half tonight. I thought we came out with great energy and posture,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We got stops in 16 of the first 19 possessions. That's what we're capable of. In the second half, we only had a couple of good stretches on the defensive end. We have to continue to improve on that end of the floor, but it was nice to see what we're able to do together.”
Sam Brumfield continues to be the pulse on offense for Hillcrest. He finished with 32 points. Noah Brumfield had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Petersen contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
“We did a great job taking care of the ball in the first half. I still think we press and force the issue to our detriment,” stated Garvin. “In the second half, we easily compiled double-digit turnovers. We need to continue to cultivate a deeper understanding of what it means to be patient on the offensive side of the ball.”
Now at 12-4, Hillcrest will return to action on Feb. 7, traveling to take on Wheaton-Herman-Norcross.
