Hosting the Eagles of Saint Cloud Apollo, on Sept. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team could not hold a halftime lead, in a 4-2 loss, at Otter Stadium.
Fergus got on the board first, scoring late in the first half. Francisco Rodriguez threw the ball down the line to Shane Zierden who made a beautiful cross to Reno Schierer. Schierer got a foot on it and put it away to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.
After halftime, the Eagles tied the contest on a rebound, about nine minutes in. Moments later, Apollo claimed their first lead of the game.
At the 24 minute mark, a through ball by Braden Albert found Zierden, who beat the goalie and tied the contest at two’s.
Apollo reclaimed the lead at the 33 minute mark and then a penalty kick, which was converted, gave them a two goal lead.
“Our defense had a very good game, again,” mentioned Otters coach Joel Heikes. “Jaydon Manteufel had 10 saves on the night and the defense had a number of blocked shots.”
Now at 2-2 on the year, Fergus will return to action on Sept. 13, at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
