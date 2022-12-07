Strong second half carries WCA to win

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team led 33-23 at the half versus the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and then came out and dominated the second half with a 31-11 start building a 64-34 lead enroute to a 74-47 victory, on Dec. 6.
"Our depth wore them down. We tried to push the pace and keep putting fresh guys in and we just mentally wore them down. We played hard and had many guys contribute to a team win again", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter.
The Knights made 34-66 shots for 49% including draining seven threes. The Wolverines hit 20-49 for 41% and made five threes. The Knights had 40 rebounds to 29 for the Wolverines. The biggest difference in the game is how well the Knights took care of the ball with only eight turnovers while their defense turned the Wolverines over 19 times.
Jacob Strunk led the Knights with 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Cole Anderson added 16 points and seven rebounds, with Bryce Kjesbo was also in double figures with 13 points, while grabbing six rebounds and getting three steals. Mitch Dewey added eight points, three assists and two steals.
Leading scorers for WDC were Peyton Church 10, Kobe Snyder 10, Teshome Loer 9 and Nathaniel Peterson 8.
WCA, at 2-1, will visit Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, on Dec. 9.
