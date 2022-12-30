Strong second half propels Fergus girls to win

Taking on the Hancock Owls for third place at the AmericInn Country Inn and Suites Holiday Basketball Classic, on Dec. 29, the host Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team came away with a hard fought 63-59 victory.
The first half was played at a slower pace, with both defenses playing well. Fergus built a 19-12 advantage before the Owls went on a 7-0 run to tie the game. It would be tied at 23 heading into the break.
Over the first eight minutes of the second half, the game would remain within two possessions. Hancock then made a push and grabbed their largest lead of the game at eight, 45-37. Over the next three minutes, the Otters climbed back into the game, using a 9-2 run to jump ahead 51-50.
Trailing 54-53, Fergus got a three-pointer to take the lead for good over the final five minutes of play. Defensive stops and free throws sealed the game for the Otters.
“You always want to play the best and if you can beat them it’s even better,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer, when talking about the defending Class A champions, Hancock. “I thought we did a lot of things well, we took care of the ball better and our second chance points continue to be a strong point for us.”
Karley Braeger knocked down four three-pointers and finished with a team high 19 points. Brynn Sternberg contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, while Cyntreya Lockett scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half. Also with a big game was Karyssa Eberle, who provided 12 points and seven rebounds.
“We had four girls in double digits, which makes it hard to game plan for the other coaches,” said Steer. “Eberle has a high basketball IQ and puts herself in the right spot, while working hard down low.”
Hancock was led by Kaitlyn Rohloff’s 19 points. Misti Zempel had 16 and Kaitlyn Staples 14.
Now with a 4-3 record, the Otters return to action on Jan. 5, at Saint Cloud.
