A strong second half led the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team to victory on Feb. 15, defeating Saint John’s Prep Johnnies, 71-54. Hillcrest held a slim halftime advantage at 31-28.
“Back-to-back long road trips definitely took its toll and it showed,” commented Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Our defense was slow and reactive. We were thankful to stay in the game with our shooting in the first half. The Johnnies came ready to play tonight.”
Sam Brumfield was the pulse of the offense, pouring in 36 points in the game. Noah Brumfield had 10 points and seven rebounds, Justin Peterson finished with nine points for Hillcrest.
“In the second portion of the second half, our defense did a nice job of putting just enough pressure on their ball handlers to turn them over and for us to get a few transition baskets,” stated Garvin. “Sam and team did a better job of attacking the paint in the second half and we finished 14-of-16 at the rim in the half. That made all the difference.”
Hillcrest, now at 16-5, will play at Underwood on Feb. 18, in a Little Eight Conference game.
