Strunk's defense keys Knights win over Arrows

The West Central Area Knights built a 34-12 halftime lead over Ashby Arrows enroute to a 62-30 win, on Feb. 10. The Knights had a 30-19 rebounding edge and had 12 turnovers compared to 22 for the Arrows. Jacob Strunk led the Knight defense with 10 steals which is the second most in one game in WCA school history.
"We had good energy, active defense, shared the ball well and got to play 15 players in the game", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter.
Scoring for the Knights were Bryce Kjesbo with 17 points (6-9 from the field, 2-2 on threes and 3-3 from the free throw line), Cole Anderson had 14 points, Ben Bye had 11 points, Strunk 10, Mitch Dewey six and Sam Hanson four.
Hunter said, "We had a really balanced team rebounding effort with several guys getting rebounds." Bye led the team with five, Anderson and Brett Amundson each had four.
Kjesbo also led the team in assists with four. After Strunk's 10 steals, Bye also had four steals.
Hunter said, "Strunk and Bye did a really good job in the back of our press. I thought Dewey played one of his best games of the year running our offense, playing with efficiency not turning the ball once. He was stellar on the defensive end containing their explosive guard Easton Nelson and he was also rebounding the ball well from the guard position with three rebounds. We had good bench minutes helping our first half defensive effort from Sam Hanson, Cash Nelson, Amundson and Damon Sanstead."
Leading scorers for the Arrows were Richie Johnson with nine and Jake Norby with eight.
WCA snapped a three game losing streak and are now 14-7 overall.
