Swanson stands tall as Fergus boys pick up win at Little Falls

On the road for the third straight game, on Jan. 10, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a solid 4-2 victory against the Flyers of Little Falls. Senior goaltender Ben Swanson put on a performance, as he stopped 36 shots on the night.
The two sides skated to a scoreless first 17, which also included no penalties.
Fergus drew first blood, as Kellen Stenstrom scored just 27 seconds into the middle period. He was assisted on the play by Brayden Nelson and Ethan McGuiness. Colin Becker would double the lead a few minutes later, as Nelson was also in on the goal.
Little Falls struck back just over a minute later, cutting it to 2-1. At the 11:08 mark, Jax Katzenmeyer found the back of the net, with Gavin Goepferd and Luke Norgard helping out. The home team would tallie another before the period ended, making it 3-2 Otters after two.
The Flyers had a man advantage opportunity in the third but could not capitalize. Stenstrom provided the insurance goal late in the third, as Shane Zierden and Nelson picked up assists.
LF outshot the Otters 38-16 in the game.
The win moved Fergus to 7-3-1 on the season.
They will be back in action on Jan. 13, at Red Lake Falls
