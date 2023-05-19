Sweep!: Fergus takes two from Willmar

On May 18, the Fergus Falls Otters softball team swept the Willmar Cardinals 7-5 and 19-15. It was a battle all night, each game went into nine innings. One team would get ahead and the other would respond. Rylynn Krein pitched all nine innings in the first game with 19 strikeouts and only two walks. Fergus had a total of 29 hits on the night, nine in the first game and 20 in the second.
Karyssa Eberle started pitching the second game and had four strikeouts and one walk. Krein came in to relieve Eberle and had two strikeouts. Jen Neigel came in the ninth inning to help clinch the win.
McKenzie Sjolie continued to have a strong batting night, having a total of six hits and four RBIs with the walk-off double in the first game. Madi Budke had a really solid second game at the plate with four hits and three stolen bases. Krein also had four hits with two RBI's. Hattie Fullhart, Bella Abrahams, Kendal Hanson, Krein, Eberle and Sjolie each had multiple hits in the second game.
“We really had strong bats spread out throughout our whole line up. The Otters overcame a lot having 12 games in the last week,” stated Fergus coach Devonie Smith. “We have a lot of tired and sore girls right now and it really came down to their mental toughness and pushing past their limits. These are great wins to have going into the playoffs. I'm so proud of the hard work and drive they have had over this whole season, but even more so within this last week. They continue to impress me as they are always leaving everything they have on the field.”
