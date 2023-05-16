Sweet success: Otters adapted bowling secures first state championship

The Fergus Falls Otters adapted bowling team had a successful state run at the highly competitive Minnesota State Adapted Bowling Tournament the second weekend in May.
Much like traditional bowling, adapted bowling uses a handicap system, with major differences being bowling two games as opposed to three for a single match and foul lines are turned off on the lanes.
Adapted bowling has three divisions that players are placed into: autism spectrum disorder (ASD), cognitive impairment (CI) and physical impairment (PI).
Players in the PI division are the only players allowed to use a ramp to bowl, if needed, based off diagnosed permanent physical impairment.
Leading the Otters to the state tournament this year was head coach, Scott Meldahl, who first became involved with the adapted bowling team five years ago when he began his employment at Fergus Falls Public Schools as a special education paraprofessional, alongside coach Andrew Kowalski and former head coach, Gary Schuler.
Meldahl and Kowalski tackled the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented and traversed the lack of traditional seasons and tournaments.
"Last year, I took over as head coach and we moved to a more traditional sports program that practiced and played after school as up until then it was conducted during the school day," explained Meldahl. "Last year we were back to in person tournaments but still holding most matches virtually, where we would bowl and then exchange scores with our competition."
The 2023 Fergus Falls Otters adapted bowling team consisted of eight student athletes — Haily Merchant, senior, PI division; Nathan Graham, senior, ASD division; Zade Carlson, junior, ASD division, Tariq Billings, junior, CI division; Evan Kugler, sophomore, CI division; Ian Iverson, freshman, CI division; Joseph Polejewski, 8th grade, CI division; Tucker Kugler, 7th grade, CI division.
Meldahl described senior, Merchant, as "a cornerstone of our team for the past five years."
Competing at state in the PI division every year, Merchant stated: "Going to state was really fun and I was really happy I was able to go to state every year since I started bowling when I was in 8th grade. You get meet people from other towns and you get to bowl with them and cheer them on and your not only supporting and cheering on your team but your also supporting and cheering on other teams. It was a fun and awesome experience. I’m sad that this is my last year but I had a lot of fun and I’m happy that I had this experience on my last year of adaptive bowling."
The senior and junior duo of Graham and Carlson secured Fergus Falls' first state adapted bowling doubles championship in the ASD division.
Graham expressed: "Going to state was great, I had lots of fun. Winning was amazing and I love the support of my team."
"Zade Carlson has become laser focused," Meldahl expressed of the junior bowler.
"I like seeing my teammates at bowling," Carlson shared. "We give each other high fives when we interact. I feel good when I throw the ball and see all of the pins knocked down. I was excited to see my teammates. It made me feel good when they were cheering for me when it was my turn to bowl."
Billings, Kugler, Iverson and Polejewski brought home eighth place in the team CI division, with Kugler also securing sixth place for singles.
"I like getting strikes and spares," Polejewski said. "I like to bowl with my friends. I like to be on a team."
Billings and Tucker Kugler both competed in the state singles competition in the CI division, as well.
"We had a great season!" Meldahl expressed in closing."First ever state championship in adapted bowling for Fergus Falls feels pretty good! These bowlers all came together as a team and supported each other throughout the highs and lows of the season. During state qualifiers, we had at least three other coaches from other schools take notice of our teams enthusiasm for one another and dedication to their sport. Moments like that show just how much this group takes pride in each other."