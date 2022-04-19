Come one, come all! The Fergus Falls synchronized swimmers are presenting “Sync’d Up Animations.” It is the annual spring show with the performers swimming to a medley of music from animated movies. You’ll hear music from Moana, The Lion King, Shrek, Aladdin, Encanto and much more.
Performances are being held at the Kennedy Secondary School pool this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Apr. 22-24). The first two dates will be evening performances at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday’s show at 4:30 p.m.
“We are grateful for a more traditional season this year,” states coach Amanda Thormodson. “Our season begins with a preseason in November and December, during which the junior club meets three or four times total and the senior club meets about once per week. More consistent practices begin in January. Music selection occurs in February, with choreography thereafter through March. Ideally, we use April to polish numbers.”
Thormodson, who has been with the program as a swimmer and coach for 32 years, is assisted by Deb Holickey and Kallan Sandahl. There will be 42 total swimmers performing over the three days, spanning from fifth graders to seniors.
“We have a very talented and dedicated core group of swimmers at the high school level, who continue to help our program grow,” says Thormodson. “We are excited to be experiencing growth in the junior club the past couple of years and hope to see that continue.”
Spectators will be treated to a wide range of groups, from soloists and duets to a grand finale that will include all participants. There will also be a slide show and candlelit number, to boot.
“The work ethic of the swimmers at both the junior and senior club levels is greatly appreciated,” mentions Thormodson. “We’ve made strides in the level of difficulty with our senior club, while the juniors have learned quickly, makes me proud to be their coach.”
Advance tickets are available at Fergus Falls Community Education located at 340 Friberg Avenue or call 218-998-0544, extension 9200. They are open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets will also be available at the door this year. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for students. Concessions will be offered.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone