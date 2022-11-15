Taking a different route: Johnson elects for Juniors during senior year - signs NLI

It was a decision that was not taken lightly, but the opportunity to take the next step in his hockey career was one that Isaac Johnson knew he couldn’t pass up.
After a successful junior campaign on the ice that saw Johnson help the Otters get to the section final, he decided the next step was playing Juniors.
“For me, it felt like it was time to move on (a year earlier) for skill development wise,” stated Johnson. “There wasn’t necessarily a moment when everything clicked. We (my family) talked about it for a while and decided for development purposes it was the right path.”
Last spring, Johnson was offered a tender contract with the New Mexico Ice Wolves, who play in the North American Hockey League.
“I decided to go for it and then got invited to tryouts this past summer for the United States Hockey League team, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders,” said Johnson. Things went well and the RoughRiders elected to sign Johnson.
A new team meant getting to know new teammates and adjusting to everyone's style of play, as most USHL teams have players from around the U.S., Canada and Europe.
“It was definitely interesting right away, as you don’t know everyone, but we were all in the same boat,” mentioned Johnson. “Once we got to camp in the fall you start to bond with guys and become a team.”
One of the biggest adjustments for Johnson was that it used to be school then hockey, but now it's a lot of hockey and then school.
“You go to the rink for the vast majority of the day, usually starting around 8:30-9 a.m. and then come home around 4:30-5 p.m. and do online school work,” said Johnson.
He and a fellow teammate live about 15 minutes from the rink, with a host family.
“Families can sign up to host guys on the team, they take you in and treat you like their own,” stated Johnson.
While he does keep in touch with family and friends via phone and social media, there will be a window during the Holiday season for Johnson to be back home. He looks forward to seeing the Otters play.
As if all of this wasn’t good enough news … recently, Johnson was one of 11 RoughRiders to sign National Letters of Intent to a Division I school. As he was going through tryouts over the summer, Bemidji State University came calling.
“I was in communication with BSU and also other schools,” said Johnson. “In the end, I felt a strong connection to BSU and felt that feeling was reciprocated.”
Johnson plans to join Bemidji State in the fall of 2024, who play in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Johnson and the RoughRiders are currently 6-7 on the season. He has compiled three goals and one assist in 12 games.
“Tons of great memories of growing up on the ice in Fergus Falls,” exclaimed Johnson. “The highlight was playing with your buddies, going to tournaments and going through everyday with your best friends.”
You can follow along here: https://roughridershockey.com/.