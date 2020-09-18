Shaky ground

Fergus Falls boys’ soccer player Logen Schake attempts to keep play in Tigers territory at home Thursday against St. Cloud Tech.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team started the evening with the lead, but quickly saw the visiting St. Cloud Tech Tigers take over the game as the Otters fell 7-1 Thursday.

The Otters got on the board 39 seconds into the contest as Sterling Andrews beat the Tech goalie to the ball and scored a goal. The Tigers would tie the game at 1:03 on a Ahmedrabbi Ismail goal. Ethan Miller would tally two goals for the Tigers to give the visitor a 3-1 lead at half.

In the second half, the Tigers added four additional goals to ice the game.

The Otters also took time to recognize its seniors Dominic Aguilar, Sterling Andrews, Matthew Niblock, Ian Richards, Logen Schake, Ian Stumbo and Jack Urich.

The Otters (0-4) will hit the road to take on Willmar at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

