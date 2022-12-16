The Fergus Falls Pemberton 12U B girls continue their dominance

The Fergus Falls Pemberton 12U B girls hockey team went 5-0 last weekend (Dec. 9-11) in the Willmar tournament as they improved their record to 16-1 on the year.
On Dec. 9, the Otters faced off against Brookings and started their weekend off scoring early and often with a 10-0 victory. Payton Wolden scored twice on the night, both assists coming off the stick of Breeynn Hill. Kynzie Zender also scored twice during the game, both goals unassisted.
Claire Duffy recorded a hat trick on the night, with an unassisted goal and the other two assists coming from Brinly Shol and Brinley Harris. Shol also had a hat trick with one of the goals being assisted by Duffy.
The Otters picked up on Dec. 10 where they left off the night before. They played two games on the day and outscored their opponents 21-0.
In game one, they played Eagan and scored an impressive seven goals in the first period.
Zender scored the first and last goal of the game for the Otters, as she recorded her third and fourth goals of the weekend. One of those goals was assisted by Shol.
Duffy put the Otters up 2-0 as she got help from Harris with the assist. Harris then scored unassisted to give the Otters an early 3-0 lead. Besides Zender’s goal at the end, it was all Shol after that. Shol had six consecutive goals to break the game wide open. Shol was assisted on one of her goals by Wolden. The Otters finished the game with another 10-0 win. The Otters outshot their opponent 39-2.
Game two was against the Hutchinson Tigers. Shol and Zender each scored 4 times against the Tigers. Seven of those eight goals were unassisted, with Ella Lee assisting on one of Shol’s goals. Lee added another assist later in the game as she passed it to Wolden, who found the back of the net. Lee continued to be in the action as she scored a goal of her own with Duffy on the assist. Seylah Arneson capped off a perfect night of hockey for the Otters, as she scored unassisted, lifting the Otters to a 11-0 win. The Otters started the weekend with three straight shutout victories.
To finish off an impressive weekend, the Otters faced their toughest competition in games four and five as they went against a well-rounded Mora team.
Game one against Mora, the Otters scored twice in period number one. Shol started the scoring with an unassisted goal, and then she got an assist later on in the period as Duffy shot one by the goalie. Mora cut the lead in half as they scored a last second goal to make it a 2-1 Otters lead at the end of the first. Period number two started with three consecutive goals by the Otters. Zender scored once making it a 3-1 game. Hill scored just a half minute later with Shol on the assist. Hill followed that goal up with another one; assisted by Zender and Shol. Mora didn’t stay quiet though and put up two more goals of their own to end the second period. With the Otters leading 5-3, the lone goal in period three belonged to the Otters. Shol extended the lead to three as she was assisted by Calista Fleischauer. The Otters won 6-3.
In the Championship game, Mora took a 1-0 lead after the first period. They extended their lead early in period number two and now led 2-0. The Otters showed some resilience as they faced adversity. Trailing for the first time all weekend, Shol put the Otters on the board five minutes into period two. Shol was assisted by Zender. Mora answered back with a goal of their own to regain their two goal lead.
However, twenty-eight seconds later, Zender narrowed the margin by one, with help from Hill and Duffy. The Otters trailed 3-2 entering the final period of their final game of the weekend. The Otters finished strong as they owned period number three. Zender tied the game at 3 a piece early in the third with the assist coming from Arneson. The Otters pulled ahead with the go-ahead goal coming off the stick of Shol, as she was assisted by Zender and Hill. Shol added two more insurance goals in the third as the Otters defeated Mora 6-3 again winning the Championship game of the tournament. Shol was assisted on those last two goals by Fleischauer and Lee. Goalie Jordynn Anderson only let 6 goals in all weekend.
The Otters are coached by Josh Shol and Justin Arneson.