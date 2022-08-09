Over the last few weeks, I have discussed a few sports topics (mostly thinking back to some of the childhood activities I and my friends partook in). I figured I would continue on that train but something just a little different.
Many of us have bucket lists, for various reasons. Traveling to an exotic destination, crossing off a skill learned, connecting with a long lost friend etc. My bucket list is more of a life long list, with not necessarily looking to complete it, but rather keeping it updated and seeing how far it can go, throughout my life.
My bucket list consists of visiting sports venues, primarily college to professional venues. So far, there have been a wide range of stadiums, both on game day and also when it’s quiet and no one is around.
I’m not going to list off all of the venues, but rather highlight some of my favorites so far.
I’ll begin by saying I have never witnessed an NFL game in-person. I have been to a few stadiums, but for other reasons. So it goes.
My family was on a trip back during the high school days. We were in Hattiesburg, Miss., walking around the campus of Southern Miss (hello, Brett Favre) when lo and behold “The Rock” aka M. M. Roberts Stadium was towering in front of us. Just a few workers were around and my dad and I strolled down to stand in one of the end zones. It was pretty cool.
One highlight was attending my first NHL game. Wild fans, go easy on me (I’ve been to the X for many sporting events, just not the Wild). During my tenure in North Dakota, I frequented the city of Winnipeg, for sports and for leisure. A chum and I bought tickets to a Jets game and sat in the last row of a sellout crowd. It is now called the Canada Life Centre. The rink is built inside an old shopping mall in downtown Winnipeg. My friend said I looked like “a kid in a candy store” when we were first walking in.
Another one was recently. A trip to San Francisco was accompanied by a visit to the Giants baseball stadium. As cool as McCovey Cove and the area looks on TV, it was that and even more seeing it in person. San Fran fans are passionate and you could sense that in the air, a great atmosphere to be a part of.
Lastly, a huge highlight was stepping inside the U.S. Bank stadium for the first time. While I am not a Vikings fan – I was all smiles taking in all the sights. A true modern marvel, I was there for high school football but can only imagine being there in person for an NFL game.
There are numerous venues I am hoping to see in the near future, but sometimes the most fulfilling ones are those that pop up unexpectedly – a quick and surprisingly add to my ever growing list.
