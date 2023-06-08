The return: McGovern heading back to the state tournament

Riley McGovern fired a two day total of 155 (78-77) at the Section 8AA boys golf tournament, on June 5-6, to finish in fourth place and qualify for the Class AA State Tournament.
The action, held at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, saw the Roseau Rams claim the team title with a score of 611. Fergus was runner up with a total of 642. Hawley was third at 665, followed by Barnesville (674), Thief River Falls (689), East Grand Forks (696) and Warroad (720).
Day one:
The Otters got off to a strong start on the first day and were neck and neck with Roseau after the first 9 holes. Roseau started to pull away with a few holes to go and ended up with a 17 stroke lead after day one.
Fergus scores: Ryan Nelson - 78, McGovern - 78, Charlie Fuder - 79, Gavin Goepferd - 83, Adam Kennedy - 85, Aidan Swenson - 86
Day two:
Cooler temps and winds greeted the golfers. Roseau continued to hold a hearty lead as the Otters held onto second play.
Teammates Max Wilson and Teagan LaPlante, of Roseau, shared medalist honors with two-day scores of 147
Individual qualifiers for state in addition to McGovern: Jack Justesen (148) of Hawley, Nolan Eckmann (158) of Park Rapids Area, Brady Petznick (160) of Pelican Rapids and Ryan Shaugabay (160) of Warroad.
The state tournament will be held at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, June 13 and 14.
