A barrage of runs were scored in the first three innings of Tuesday’s home game for the Fergus Falls softball team as they hosted the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The Otters could not keep up with the Prowlers as they picked up a 19-4 victory.
Thief River Falls started the game off with six runs in the top of the first. In the home half of the inning, the Otters cut the lead in half as Karyssa Eberle scored on an error, Tori Ratz knocked in Madilyn Budke and Laci Strom batted in Ratz.
The game would get off the rails in the second as the Prowlers scored eight runs. Walks and clutch hitting allowed Thief River Falls to pull ahead 14-3. The Otters would add another run in the bottom of the inning as Eberle hit an RBI-single. Thief River Falls would put the game away with five runs in the third inning and solid defense the remainder of the way.
Ratz, Budke, Eberle, Kellen Frigaard and Ashlyn Eckhoff each had a hit in the game.
Rylynn Krein took the loss for the Otters as she pitched one inning and gave up four earned runs on six hits. Kacey Fredrickson came in relief and pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing three earned on six hits, before Eberle finished the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one unearned run on one hit.
The Otters will now travel to take on West Central Area at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
