Traveling to take on the Prowlers of Thief River Falls, on Sept. 23, the Fergus Falls Otters left their offense at home, in a 34-0 loss, in a Section 8AAA clash. The ball control minded Prowlers capitalized on special teams in the first half and used a late defensive stop in the first 24 minutes to keep the momentum on their side in the second half.
Fergus received the ball to begin the contest and went three and out.
Thief got solid field position, starting at their own 47 yard line. The Prowlers picked up a couple of first downs before back to back negative plays put them at fourth and long. Fergus was able to get the stop and it was a turnover on downs for the home squad.
The second possession of the contest saw the Otters once again go three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, TRF and Jack Manning, a senior, got a block plus a scoop and score, a special teams touchdown. The extra point was good and it was 7-0 Thief, with 2:57 left in the first.
Another three-and-out forced the Otters to punt, giving the Prowlers the ball back at their own 43.
Thief picked up a pair of first downs and was threatening at the edge of the red zone, but a fumble was recovered by the Otters
On the first play, for Fergus, Levi King rumbled for 18 yards, giving the Otters their first first down a few minutes into the second quarter. Facing a third and long, Jack Ratz ran for 15 yards, picked up a first down and moved the ball into TRF territory for the first time in the game. Fergus continued to move the football, moving into the red zone with less than five minutes left in the half.
After picking up a first down, the Otters set themselves up with first and goal from the five. Back to back negative plays made it fourth and goal from the 24. A heavy to the end zone came up empty and Fergus was unable to score, late in the first half. Thief River ran out the clock and led 7-0 at half.
The Otters had -2 yards in the first quarter and finished with 52 total yards of offense at half, TRF had 90 yards of offense. Both teams picked up five first downs over the first 24 minutes of the game.
Thief took the opening kick of the second half and marched the ball down the field, resulting in a one-yard touchdown plunge by Caleb Rosendahl. The point after was no good, making it 13-0 with 6:34 left in the third. It was a 75 yard, 11 play drive.
A short pooch kick on the next kickoff was recovered by the Prowlers, setting them up first and 10 inside the Otters 40.
TRF took advantage of the short field, getting another one-yard touchdown run, this time by Griffin Lundeen. The two point conversion was good and with 4:22 left in the third, it was 21-0 in favor of the Prowlers.
The Otters were unable to answer on the next offensive drive, as they picked up a first down and moved the ball towards midfield, but were forced to punt. The momentum was firmly on the home side.
TRF made it three for three on touchdown drives in the second half, as they scored on a quarterback keeper by Rosendahl. The PAT was good, making it 28-0, with 7:29 left in the game. It was a 13 play, 65 yard drive.
With both teams starting to get backup players in, the Otters moved the ball near midfield but then a wild snap resulted in a fumble and a massive loss, as the Prowlers got the ball back, inside the Fergus 30 later in the contest.
Thief finished off the scoring with a touchdown under 20 seconds left in the game, making it a 34-0 final.
“When you have a chance to make a play, you need to make it and we didn’t,” said Otters coach Steve Olson. “We are dealing with some lineman that are out, but you have to be ready to play and every team goes through injuries, we didn’t handle that well tonight and they capitalized on it.”
Lundeen finished with 99 yards on the ground and 90 yards for Jake Friedrich, as TRF finished with 266 yards, all rushing. Fergus Falls had just 60 yards of offense in the game and six first downs.
Now at 1-3 on the season, the Otters have homecoming week on the way. They will play the Perham Yellowjackets, on. Sept. 30.