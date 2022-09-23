Traveling to take on the Prowlers of Thief River Falls, on Sept. 23, the Fergus Falls Otters left their offense at home, in a 34-0 loss, in a Section 8AAA clash. The ball control minded Prowlers capitalized on special teams in the first half and used a late defensive stop in the first 24 minutes to keep the momentum on their side in the second half.



