Thielke named Fergus head baseball coach

The activities office at Kennedy Secondary School is proud to announce the hiring of head baseball coach, Shane Thielke.
Thielke is the current high school assistant principal for the Fergus Falls School District. Having served in education for twenty-five years, fourteen of those years within the Fergus Falls District. Thielke is already an asset and looks forward to continuing building great culture within the baseball program.
“One goal I have is to establish a culture that is magnetic. My hope is that with my coaching staff we build a foundation for success based on relationships, work ethic, and a positive attitude. We want our players to enjoy their experience with Otter baseball and to be their best selves on and off the field.” says Thielke.
Thielke has been coaching various levels of baseball for close to over twenty years. The start of his baseball coaching career began in Ely and Alexandria with the youth and American Legion baseball programs. He has spent the past five years with the Fergus Falls Otters as assistant coach to both the varsity and junior varsity teams. He has a history of coaching football, hockey, golf, softball and basketball.
“Mr. Thielke is a relationship person and was the natural choice for our head coach. This is evident in his work as both an assistant principal and a coach. His extensive background and knowledge of baseball, his ability to form relationships with the players, coaching staff and stakeholders make him a perfect fit for our activities department. We are very excited to have Coach Thielke represent the Otter baseball program.” stated Derek Abrahams, activities director.
When asked what Thielke’s greatest coaching accomplishments are he stated “I measure success by the quality of my relationships with athletes and students. I am fortunate to have a career that allows me to serve the youth in multiple capacities and also establish relationships with this great community I call home.”
Outside of Thielke’s administrative and coaching roles at the school, he enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife Jen, have four children who are all active in community activities. “We love summer and baseball. So just about everything we do is at the ballpark or on the lake.”
