Third period surge helps Otter boys to overtime tie

In Central Lakes Conference hockey action on Feb. 7, the Fergus Falls Otters boys squad put up three goals in the third period and skated to a 4-4 tie against River Lakes.
The two teams skated to a scoreless first period. River Lakes had a man advantage but were unable to capitalize.
Into the middle frame, the home team put up a pair of goals to go ahead. Just moments after their second, Brayden Nelson made it 2-1, getting a tip off the shot of Kellen Stenstrom, who got a pass from Shane Zierden.
River Lakes answered with two more goals and they held the 4-1 score into the second intermission.
That score would hold over the first half of the final period.
At the 10:51 mark of the third, Zierden scored his 10th of the season, with Leighton Buckmeier gettin the helper. Later on, it was a power play goal by Buckmeier that moved the Otters to within two. He got passes from Zierden and Stenstrom.
With goalie Ben Swanson pulled, the Otters pulled even on a rebound goal by Zierden, off a shot from Stenstrom, pulling things even in the final minute of play in regulation.
The two sides skated to a scoreless eight minute overtime period.
“It would have been easy just to roll over … at times we didn’t defend in the slot area, we tried a few things different in the third period and were able to establish a little bit of zone time,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “Finally got that power play goal, once we were able to capitalize on that, we had our bench going and things were looking up.”
The contest moved the Otters to 12-7-2 on the season and 5-5-1 in CLC play.
They will host Alexandria on Feb. 9, then first Bemidji on Feb. 14.
