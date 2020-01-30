Three Fergus Falls wrestlers advanced to the seventh- through ninth-grade tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Mahnomen.
“Delvin Roberts, Jacob Widness and Lance Graff all punched their tickets to the seventh- and ninth-grade state tournament via pins,” coach Gus Makovsky said. “These young Otters fed off the energy from their supporting teammates and fans, and the results were electric.”
The trio will now travel to Champlain Park for the state competition Saturday.
Fergus Falls individual results
94
Carson Grenier (7-8) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Mason McGrane (Alexandria) 12-18 won by fall over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 7-8 (Fall 0:23)
•Cons. Round 2 - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 7-8 won by decision over Jack Bergquist (Pelican Rapids) 2-8 (Dec 5-2)
•Cons. Round 3 - Gabe Schmitz (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 19-6 won by fall over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 7-8 (Fall 0:31)
100
Kassten Hartwell (5-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 5-9 won by fall over Miles Skillings (Alexandria) 1-12 (Fall 1:23)
•Quarterfinal - Matt Noll (Breckenridge) 16-9 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 5-9 (Fall 4:07)
• Cons. Round 2 - Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 3 - Austin Lenhart (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 14-8 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 5-9 (Fall 1:27)
106
Kaiden Peterson (0-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Grayson Timm (Alexandria) 2-7 won by forfeit over Kaiden Peterson (Fergus Falls) 0-5 (For.)
• Cons. Round 1 - Kaiden Peterson (Fergus Falls) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Hacker (Aitkin) 14-7 won by forfeit over Kaiden Peterson (Fergus Falls) 0-5 (For.)
113
Antonio Parker (2-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Simon Snyder (Wadena-Deer Creek) 22-7 won by fall over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 2-10 (Fall 1:01)
•Cons. Round 1 - Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Round 2 - Flynn Strong (Aitkin) 13-10 won by fall over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 2-10 (Fall 4:28)
120
Jack La Fond (4-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Jack La Fond (Fergus Falls) 4-5 won by forfeit over James Kendyna (Mahnomen-Waubun) 5-7 (For.)
• Quarterfinal - Jack Solum (Bemidji) 16-14 won by fall over Jack La Fond (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Fall 3:14)
•Cons. Round 2 - LeRoy LaCrosse (Detroit Lakes) 7-9 won by fall over Jack La Fond (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Fall 0:40)
126
Jacob Widness (18-10) placed 2nd and scored 27.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Ethan Swiers (Detroit Lakes) 7-16 (Fall 0:39)
•Quarterfinal - Zach Fankhanel (Moorhead) 7-13 won in overtime over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 (OT 6-4)
•Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Mason Erickson (Fosston-Bagley) 12-22 (Fall 4:02)
•Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Gunnar Sandeen (Red Lake County Central) 6-16 (Fall 4:25)
•Cons. Semi - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Brady Ruhl (Pequot Lakes Pine River) 24-6 (Fall 1:13)
•3rd Place Match - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Caleb Johnson (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 16-7 (Fall 2:31)
•2nd Place Match - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 18-10 won by fall over Isaac Saffert (Alexandria) 15-6 (Fall 2:43)
138
Ethan Leopold (2-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Rilee Roybal (Bemidji) 20-5 won by forfeit over Ethan Leopold (Fergus Falls) 2-11 (For.)
•Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Mongeau (Moorhead) 1-2 won by forfeit over Ethan Leopold (Fergus Falls) 2-11 (For.)
145
Joey Graff (8-18) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Joey Graff (Fergus Falls) 8-18 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Joey Graff (Fergus Falls) 8-18 won by fall over Grant Seelhammer (Wadena-Deer Creek) 2-8 (Fall 1:14)
•Semifinal - Joey Graff (Fergus Falls) 8-18 won by fall over Colton Current (Bemidji) 11-10 (Fall 1:13)
• 1st Place Match - Jacob Williams (Aitkin) 21-7 won by decision over Joey Graff (Fergus Falls) 8-18 (Dec 4-2)
• 2nd Place Match - Joey Graff (Fergus Falls) 8-18 won by fall over Earl Stockman (Pequot Lakes Pine River) 17-3 (Fall 0:30)
152
Delvin Roberts (12-11) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 12-11 won by forfeit over Moayad Abdi (Moorhead) 1-6 (For.)
•Quarterfinal - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 12-11 won by decision over Trey Tuchtenhagen (Pequot Lakes Pine River) 15-3 (Dec 3-0)
•Semifinal - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 12-11 won by decision over Thomas Thureen (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 16-9 (Dec 11-4)
•1st Place Match - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 12-11 won by fall over Daniel Urbano (Pelican Rapids) 6-7 (Fall 0:45)
160
Isaac Brunn (4-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Karam Arif (Moorhead) 5-7 won by fall over Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 4-11 (Fall 2:57)
•Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Round 3 - Kayden Holt (Pelican Rapids) 8-8 won by fall over Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 4-11 (Fall 0:46)
189
Luke Maanum (6-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Luke Maanum (Fergus Falls) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Xander Kohler (Frazee) 1-2 won by fall over Luke Maanum (Fergus Falls) 6-6 (Fall 1:16)
•Cons. Round 2 - Luke Maanum (Fergus Falls) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Round 3 - Luke Maanum (Fergus Falls) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Semi - Henry Lee (Detroit Lakes) 17-3 won by fall over Luke Maanum (Fergus Falls) 6-6 (Fall 1:08)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.