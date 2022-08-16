Action continued for the 2022 season on Aug. 12, at the I-94 Sure Step speedway, with six different races on the Advantage RV Modified tour presented by Watertown Ford and Chrysler.
Fergus native, Sam Zender, finished in first place after 15 laps in the Viessman Late Model A Feature. Ben Wolden, also of Fergus, was second and Derek Quinn, from Brandon, third.
In the Short Tracker A Feature, Wahpeton’s Shane Beto took home the checkered flag, moving up four spots over the 12 laps. Kevin Wahl, Fergus, finished as runner up and Madison Swenson, from Alexandria, finished in third place.
The other four races were WISSOTA features. With the Late Models, Don Shaw, from Ham Lake, started in first place and after 20 laps, finished in first place. In second place was Cole Searing, from Huron, S.D. Rounding out the top three was Hawley’s Cole Schill.
With the Midwest Mods, Shane Howell, from Buffalo, moved up five spots to finish in first place. Behind him was Brendan Blascyk, of Hoffman and then Ron Saurer, from Dalton.
The WISSOTA Modifieds saw the biggest move up in positioning to capture the checkered flag. Johnny Broking, from Grand Rapids, moved up nine spots. He was followed by Lowry’s Zach Johnson and Villard native, Brady Gerdes.
Lastly, the Street Stocks. Capturing first was Kyle Dykhoff, from Starbuck. In second place was Dent native, Ryan Satter and then it was Cory Dykhoff, from Perham.
The upcoming schedule includes a regular race night on Aug. 19, race of champions on Aug. 26, followed by the season championships on Sept. 2. WISSOTA 100 returns to I-94 on Sept. 13-17.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone