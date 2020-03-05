MAHNOMEN —The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday as the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds won 54-47 in the Section 6A playoffs.
The Comets would hold a 24-23 lead in the first half but a 10-point run gave the Thunderbirds a 33-24 lead at the break.
In the second half, the home team held off Hillcrest to pick up the win.
Thomas Zwiers led the Comets in scoring with 15 points, while Ev Gould chipped in nine.
The Comets end their season with an 8-17 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.