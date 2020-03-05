MAHNOMEN —The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday as the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds won 54-47 in the Section 6A playoffs.

The Comets would hold a 24-23 lead in the first half but a 10-point run gave the Thunderbirds a 33-24 lead at the break.

In the second half, the home team held off Hillcrest to pick up the win.

Thomas Zwiers led the Comets in scoring with 15 points, while Ev Gould chipped in nine.

The Comets end their season with an 8-17 record.

