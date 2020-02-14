The Rothsay boys’ basketball team picked up a 52-46 Little Eight Conference win over the hosting Hillcrest Comets Friday.
“As a staff we really challenged our boys to lock in and play harder on the defensive side of the ball,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said, “and really play with more positive emotion, and tonight they did that. We really communicated and competed really well. We also were great from the free throw line to finish the game”
Tanner Heier led the Tigers with 20 points, while Jett Kulack added 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
No stats were reported for Hillcrest.
The Tigers will now take on another LEC foe on the road in Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Comets will remain on their home court as they take on LEC rival in Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.