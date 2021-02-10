ROTHSAY — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team took control early and held on to a 61-57 victory over the Battle Lake Battlers Tuesday.
The Tigers took control of the first half and went into the break with a 36-26 lead. In the second half, the Battlers cut the lead to four points but the home team held on for the win.
Colby Larson led Rothsay in scoring with 27 points, while teammate Tanner Heier dropped in 20 points.
The Battlers were led by Brady VanErp with 16 points.
The Tigers will look to carry over the momentum in another LEC showdown at the Hillcrest Comets at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Battlers will look to right the sail as they travel to take on LEC foe Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
