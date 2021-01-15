ROTHSAY — A big first half gave the hosting Rothsay boys’ basketball team an opening season victory over Little Eight Conference foe Underwood 49-37 Friday.
The Tigers would take a 29-18 lead into the break and go basket for basket with the Rockets in the second half to seal the victory.
"Could definitely tell it was our first game in a long time,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We did not shoot the ball very well and could not convert on our forced turnovers. We did play with tremendous effort and I thought our boys did a great job of staying mentally tough when we couldn't get shots to fall.”
The Tigers forced 31 turnovers, scoring 22 points off those turnovers.
“We turned the ball over way too many times tonight,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “They applied pressure, but there were far too many unforced turnovers. Our guards need to learn from this and take better care of the ball moving forward. We also had too many unforced fouls where we were in the wrong spot or too late getting there. We’ll work hard moving forward and fix the mistakes.”
Colby Larson led Rothsay with 11 points, while teammate Tanner Heier chipped in 10.
Underwood saw Krosby Aasness (14) and Bryce Jorgenson (10) each score double-digits points in the game.
The Tigers look to keep the ball rolling as they travel to take on the Henning Hornets at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Rockets will continue on the road in search of their first win as they take on Lake Park-Audubon at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
