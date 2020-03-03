ROTHSAY — In a battle of Little Eight Conference and Section 6A foes, the hosting Rothsay boys’ basketball team would do just enough to stave off the Underwood Rockets for a 61-56 victory in the section playoffs Monday.
The two teams had their seasons on the line as a tightly contested battle ensued. Rothsay would find the advantage before the break as they led 34-30 at halftime.
In the second half, the two teams would continue to trade baskets but it Tigers held off the Rockets for the victory.
“It was a physical game and our boys really played hard until the end,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We didn’t close the game out how we wanted to, but we made enough plays to win. It was great to see our boys play hard and play well for our last home game for our seniors.”
Leading the scoring for the Tigers was Colby Larson with 27 points, while Tanner Heier chipped in 13.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Canaan Kugler with 16 points, while Izic Albright (14) and Winston Heifort (11) were both in double figures.
"It was a back and forth battle the entire night and unfortunately we couldn't come out on top,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We battled all the way to the bitter end. I'm proud of the way the boys worked hard and finished strong all the way to the end. I want to thank the seniors: Braden, Canaan, Tim and Winston for all their hard work and always battling through every game. This team never gave up and always battled in every game this year."
The Rockets finish the season with a 2-23 record.
The Tigers will now travel to take on the Henning Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday.
