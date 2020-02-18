ROTHSAY — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team picked up back-to-back wins topping New York Mills and Bertha-Hewitt.
The Tigers rallied to pick up a 64-61 victory over New York Mills Monday.
“I enjoyed watching the girls attack the zone and get layups rather than settle for perimeter shots,” Tigers head coach Anita Heier said. “We gave up 22 offensive rebounds in first half so we challenged the girls at half time, they responded in second half. A nice win moving toward playoffs.”
Jayna Gronewold led the Tigers with 33 points, while teammate Jenna Fabre chimed in with 13 points.
On Tuesday, the Tigers controlled the game as they downed Bertha-Hewitt 61-27.
Kenadi Carlsud led the team with 16 points, while Gronewold recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Summer Wigdahl chipped in 11 points in the game.
