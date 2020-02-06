Rebound battle
Buy Now

Hillcrest’s Mackenzie Foss boxes out Rothsay’s Kenadi Carlsrud in Thursday’s game.

 Zach Stich

The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team could not overcome an early first-half deficit as the visiting Rothsay Tigers took home a 53-40 Little Eight Conference victory Thursday.

“We came out flat tonight and Rothsay was able to get a  29-6 lead early in the first half,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We had poor rotation on defense and our passing decisions on offense led to turnovers and rushed shots. 

“I thought we played a really good second half, out scoring them by 10. Our ball movement and shot selection were much better and our defensive intensity really disrupted their offense. We crashed the O-boards really hard which led to a lot of second chance opportunities.”

The Comets were led by Mackenzie Foss with 20 points, while teammate Molly McGuire added 12.

Jayna Gronewold led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Kenadi Carlsrud chimed in with 15.

The Comets will be back at home to take on Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers will return home to host LEC foe Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments