ROTHSAY — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team used a strong first-half offensive push to top Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 59-52 Saturday.
The Tigers would build a 37-21 lead in the first half and hold off a late push by the Titans to pick up the win.
Rothsay was led in scoring by Kendai Carlsrud with 23 points, while teammates Abby Honer (12) and Grace Lider (10) were also in double figures.
The Tigers will continue their home stand as they welcome in Ashby for a 7:15 p.m. Little Eight Conference matchup Tuesday.
