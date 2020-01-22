ROTHSAY — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team would lay claim to a 64-50 Little Eight Conference win Tuesday as the Tigers defeated the Underwood Rockets.
After leading 27-26 at half, the Tigers would outscore the Rockets 37-24 to seal the deal.
“Rothsay did a nice job of keeping us off balanced on the offensive side of the ball tonight,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “They frustrated us at times and we couldn’t get anything going offensively. Defensively, we lost their shooters too many times as they made 12 3’s on the night, with seven of them coming in the second half. We hung with them but lost gas late in the second half.”
The Tigers were led in scoring by Sam Danielson with 21 points, while teammates Colby Larson (14) and Tanner Heier (13) were also in double figures. Larson would finish with a double-double adding 12 rebounds.
Braden Thorson led the Rockets in scoring with 17 points, while Canaan Kugler and Krosby Aasness chipped in 15 and 14, respectively.
The Rockets will look to bounce back as they host Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers will hit the road to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
