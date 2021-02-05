MARSHALL — In a Thursday dual, the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team took on a difficult foe in the Marshall Tigers. After the dust had been settled, the two teams were tied 33-33. Going to a tie breaker, the hosting Tigers claimed a win as they won eight of 14 individual  matches in the dual.

The Knights saw six wrestlers claim a victory including Adam Lohse (120 pounds), Ezekiel Sieckert (132), Anthony Sykora (152), Kade Olson (160), Jordan Lohse (170) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182).

The Knights will now return home to host a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Marshall (MARS) 33,

West Central Area-Ashby-

Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 33

106: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 5-0) 113: Drew Chandler (MARS) over   (WCAA) (For.) 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAA) over Aidan Mattison (MARS) (Fall 2:05) 126: Brett Regnier (MARS) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 2:37) 132: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) over Christian Vlaminck (MARS) (Fall 4:34) 138: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Ashton  Danner (WCAA) (Dec 4-1) 145: Tate Condezo (MARS) over Dierk  Goeden (WCAA) (Dec 6-4) 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) over Lukas Stelter (MARS) (Fall 0:54) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Tucker Fiene (MARS) (Dec 4-1) 170: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Mitchell Bouwman (MARS) (Fall 2:56) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Kaidin Otto (MARS) (Fall 0:53) 195: Cole Felcyn (MARS) over Beau  Robinson (WCAA) (Dec 7-4) 220: Spencer Wambeke (MARS) over Justin  Blascyk (WCAA) (Fall 5:59) 285: Grant Louwagie (MARS) over Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 3-2).

