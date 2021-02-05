MARSHALL — In a Thursday dual, the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team took on a difficult foe in the Marshall Tigers. After the dust had been settled, the two teams were tied 33-33. Going to a tie breaker, the hosting Tigers claimed a win as they won eight of 14 individual matches in the dual.
The Knights saw six wrestlers claim a victory including Adam Lohse (120 pounds), Ezekiel Sieckert (132), Anthony Sykora (152), Kade Olson (160), Jordan Lohse (170) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182).
The Knights will now return home to host a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Marshall (MARS) 33,
West Central Area-Ashby-
Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 33
106: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 5-0) 113: Drew Chandler (MARS) over (WCAA) (For.) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Aidan Mattison (MARS) (Fall 2:05) 126: Brett Regnier (MARS) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 2:37) 132: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) over Christian Vlaminck (MARS) (Fall 4:34) 138: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Dec 4-1) 145: Tate Condezo (MARS) over Dierk Goeden (WCAA) (Dec 6-4) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Lukas Stelter (MARS) (Fall 0:54) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Tucker Fiene (MARS) (Dec 4-1) 170: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Mitchell Bouwman (MARS) (Fall 2:56) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Kaidin Otto (MARS) (Fall 0:53) 195: Cole Felcyn (MARS) over Beau Robinson (WCAA) (Dec 7-4) 220: Spencer Wambeke (MARS) over Justin Blascyk (WCAA) (Fall 5:59) 285: Grant Louwagie (MARS) over Colton Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 3-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.