ROTHSAY — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team claimed a 54-43 victory Thursday over non-conference foe Ortonville Trojans.
The Trojans would lead at the break 30-24, but the Tigers sprung into action in the second half outscoring its guest 30-13.
Leading the Tigers in scoring was Colby Larson with 20 points, while teammates Tanner Heier (13) and Matt Danielson (10) were both in double figures.
"We did not play very well on either end of the floor in the first half and Ortonville really out worked us,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We made a few adjustments at half and our boys made some big plays down the stretch and made some free throws to seal the game."
The Tigers will get back to conference play Tuesday as they travel to take on Little Eight Conference rival Ashby at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.